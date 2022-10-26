Valley officials share health and safety tips for Halloween

Families across the Valley are gearing up to go trick-or-treating, but relatives of young children say Halloween looks a little different these days, and their family's safety is what scares them the most.

Tillie Marines decorates her house for her two grandchildren, who love Halloween.

"Oh yes, oh yes, they do because they eat candy," Marines said. "They love candy, and they like to go house by house."

Marine's daughter takes her grandchildren trick-or-treating every year, but Marine says she worries about their safety.

"They'd go house by house, which they don't no more, like they used to," Marines said. "Because there's too many people out there that you don't know. They just go to the neighborhood where they know all the people there, and they come here with us, with grandparents."

Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Chris Olivarez says there are ways to celebrate safely, and it starts with looking through your child's candy bag.

"Parents inspect their candy," Olivarez said. "If there's any unopened wrappers or any baked goods—especially do not accept any baked goods. Also, if they see any type of candy that may look suspicious—any type of wrappers that may look suspicious, report that to law enforcement."

