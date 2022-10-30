x

Valley officials warn parents on rainbow fentanyl

October 30, 2022

Federal law enforcement in the Valley hope to calm fears ahead of Halloween night.

Smugglers are trying to hide a deadly opioid in plain sight by making it look like candy.

Luckily, so far, no law enforcement agencies have reported finding fentanyl disguised as candy in the Valley. 

"We have not seen any correlation between fentanyl and Halloween," Rio Grande Valley DEA Assistant Special Agent Richard Sanchez said. "However, if we do, we will immediately notify the public." 

