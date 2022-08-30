Valley parents urge against drinking and driving as Labor Day weekend approaches

District attorneys from Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties came together on Monday to warn drivers not to drink and drive ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

Law enforcement agencies Valley-wide will be on the alert for drunk drivers as part of their No Refusal initiative that starts Thursday and ends Sept. 5.

One Valley family spoke about how a suspected drunk driver changed their lives forever. Marilyn Munoz del Valle's daughter died in a crash in Austin in 2015.

Seven years later, her death continues to weigh heavily on the family.

"From there, we have experienced a lot of pain, PTSD, grief," Munoz del Valle said. "Every time we hear an ambulance or we see a police car, we really pray that there is no one losing their life because of drunk driving."

T he family is hoping that sharing their story will convince others not to drink and drive, not just during the Labor Day holiday but every day.

"We don't want anyone to experience the type of loss and the type of pain that we've had to endure over the years and the years to come," said James Lane.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz is warning drivers who get behind the wheel after having a few drinks.