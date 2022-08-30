Valley parents urge against drinking and driving as Labor Day weekend approaches
District attorneys from Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties came together on Monday to warn drivers not to drink and drive ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
Law enforcement agencies Valley-wide will be on the alert for drunk drivers as part of their No Refusal initiative that starts Thursday and ends Sept. 5.
One Valley family spoke about how a suspected drunk driver changed their lives forever.
