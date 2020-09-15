Valley police officer warns about car seats not used properly
Harlingen police Sgt. Salvador Carmona said it’s disheartening to see how many people misuse car seats, putting a loved one, their child at risk.
On top of the danger, if caught misusing a safety seat it could come with a penalty.
"If you're using this car seat not as per the instructions of the car seat you're not using a safety belt at all you're not properly restraining that child and so there is a fine for that," said Carmona.
He explains depending on your city the fines may vary.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Valley police officer warns about car seats not used properly
-
Port Isabel and South Padre Island remember victims of 2001 causeway collapse
-
Mask not covering your nose? If so, it's not helping you —...
-
20-year-old man accused of killing Weslaco doctor pleads not guilty to murder
-
Smart Living: Sickle Cell Storm, Learning the Truth