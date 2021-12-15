Valley reaches one-year anniversary of first COVID shot

Wednesday marked exactly one year since the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the Valley.

Valley healthcare workers say the day brought hope to many on the front lines, caring for those infected with the virus that claimed the lives of many.

Dr. Linda Nelson remembers what it was like standing outside UT Health RGV's School of Medicine, waiting for the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive.

"The vaccinations gave us hope," Nelson said. "Hope to live, hope to make our world better, and to start really from scratch again."

Nelson says that moment will forever be engraved in her mind.

Watch the video above for the full story.