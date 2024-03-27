Valley realtor explains change in home buying process

A new rule is changing the way people can buy houses.

The already confusing process just got another layer added to it. The change is due to an antitrust lawsuit filed against the National Association of Realtors.

They settled for $418 million and announced changes to how a realtor gets paid their commission.

"The commission for the listing agent, that is our livelihood of course," realtor Jenny Avellaneda said.

Avellaneda is both a listing and buyer agent.

Currently, as a listing agent, she negotiates a commission with a home seller. That commission then pays both her and the buyer's agent.

Under the new rule, a buyer could have to pay their own agent if a seller won't.

"Sometimes they don't want to pay a commission, so we go back to the buyer and say we are not going to get paid a commission, this is my commission, will you be able to pay?" Avellaneda said.

Avellaneda says her goal is to get a property sold faster, and believes working with other agents is the best way to do that.

The changes for realtors, sellers and buyers still need to be approved by a federal judge.

