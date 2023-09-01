x

Valley Red Cross volunteers sent to Florida to assist in Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts

4 hours 54 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, August 31 2023 Aug 31, 2023 August 31, 2023 7:34 PM August 31, 2023 in News - Local

Two volunteers with the South Texas chapter of the American Red Cross were sent to Florida on Thursday morning to assist victims of Hurricane Idalia.

The volunteers will help provide food to people staying at shelters.

They will also help provide and relay information and other assistance to families impacted by the storm.

Those wanting to support the American Red Cross as they help those affected by Hurricane Idalia are urged to donate online. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days