Valley Red Cross volunteers sent to Florida to assist in Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts

Two volunteers with the South Texas chapter of the American Red Cross were sent to Florida on Thursday morning to assist victims of Hurricane Idalia.

The volunteers will help provide food to people staying at shelters.

They will also help provide and relay information and other assistance to families impacted by the storm.

Those wanting to support the American Red Cross as they help those affected by Hurricane Idalia are urged to donate online.