Valley representative joins local leaders in pushing for levee breaches to be fixed

The levee system in Hidalgo County remains a concern for the community with no repair work is happening despite calls for the White House to take action.

With hurricane season right around the corner, Texas senators, county leaders - and now Rep. Vicente Gonzalez – are pushing for it to be fixed.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Gonzalez asks the president to reconstruct the breached levees that was created for border wall construction that has been on hold since January.

"Can Hidalgo County fill in those dykes? You know, I think they probably can but they shouldn't have to,” Gonzalez said.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said the breached levees in four points south of Mission could allow for water from the Rio Grande to flood areas as far north as Griffin Parkway in Mission.

Congressman Gonzalez said it should not take more than a couple of months in order to fix the breached levees.