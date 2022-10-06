Valley resident decorates front lawn as Area 51

A Brownsville man is decorating his front lawn as Area 51 from items that are recycled and borrowed.

Alfredo Cavazos is the creator of the Halloween display. He says anyone can create a similar display by using their imagination.

"Look around your yard first and see what you got," Cavazos said. "I asked my neighbors, I asked my friends, and they all pitched in, and now they all have a little piece of something."

Cavazos says junkyards are also good places to look. He also encourages those looking to do it themselves to have a plan mapped out before you start.

Cavazos is not done decorating his front lawn, he soon plans to add a rocket-ship.