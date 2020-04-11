Valley residents encouraged to create facial covers

BROWNSVILLE - Beginning Monday, Cameron County will join several municipalities in the Rio Grande Valley requiring facial coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid using medical supplies and use a bandana or homemade face masks instead.

"It is important to preserve N-95 respirators and surgical masks for people in the healthcare system who need them. Homemade masks are good for everyone to wear out in the community," says Dr. Emily Prot, Department of State Health Services Regional Medical Director.

The order says facial coverings can be things like a bandana, cloth face coverings, handkerchiefs and more.

Several residents still have questions on the effectiveness of non-medical masks, but Dr. Prot explains the masks are vital for everyone.

