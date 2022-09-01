Valley residents react to increases in gas prices ahead of Labor Day weekend

In just 24 hours, the prices at the gas pump have jumped by 20 cents.

The price spike comes just as Labor Day weekend approaches.

"I know that it went up between last night and today, because it was $3.04 - $3.05," Valley resident Carlos Gutierrez said. "Then, it just went up to $3.19. That's a big jump, I was surprised."

"I was going to Louisiana, but we have to just not go after all; Just stay home," Valley resident Veronica Garcia Lopez said.

"I was going to Houston this weekend, and imagine the gas prices here and how they are going to be up there," Valley resident Bonnie Vasquez said. "Just from one day to another, it went sky-high. Unfortunately, I have to cancel at least one of the plans that I have, just to limit myself to the gas."

Despite the higher cost of the gas, the American Automobile Association says drivers can expect more company on the road this weekend.

A spokesperson for AAA says gas prices are based on many factors, including the price of crude oil, refining, distribution, marketing and taxes.

Local supply and demand also plays a role.