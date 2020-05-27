Valley retiree frustrated with stimulus debit card

Retired for six years, Raul Salazar worked hard his whole life. First for the fire department and then for an attorney. He’s always paid his taxes, expecting nothing but fairness in return.

However, when his stimulus payment arrived last week via debit card, he was frustrated. He couldn’t deposit the money like a normal check.

In mid-May, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said debit cards are secure, easy to use and allowed the treasury department to deliver Americans their relief money quickly, adding that recipients can immediately activate and use the card safely.

That was not the case for Salazar. He reached out to the treasury department for help. It still hasn’t come.

