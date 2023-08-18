Valley School Districts Announce Early Dismissal for Students Due to Weathersan perlita

WESLACO – The following Rio Grande Valley schools districts will be releasing students early Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.

Brownsville ISD

Middle school students will be released at 12 p.m.

High school students at 1 p.m.

Elementary students at 1:40 p.m.

Donna ISD

Elementary students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

Secondary level students at 2:30 p.m.

Hidalgo ISD

Secondary level students will be released at 12 p.m.

Elementary students will be released at 1 p.m.

Lasara ISD

All students will be released at 1:30 p.m.

Mission CISD

The district is giving parents the option to pick up their children.

Parents can pick up elementary students at 1 p.m.

Secondary level students at 1:30 p.m.

Bus transportation routes will run at regular times, provided that roads are not closed

Raymondville ISD

Students to be released and regular bus routes will begin at 1:30 p.m.

San Benito CISD

Secondary level schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m.

Middle schools at 1:45 p.m.

Elementary schools at 2:30 p.m.

San Perlita ISD

All students will be released at 1:30 p.m.

Sharyland ISD

Normal release hours

Student pickup allowed at 2 p.m.

High School students with own transportation allowed to go home at 2 p.m.

Weslaco ISD

Middle schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m.

Elementary schools at 1:30 p.m.

High schools at 2 p.m.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS will be updating this list as we receive confirmation from districts.