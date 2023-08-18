Valley School Districts Announce Early Dismissal for Students Due to Weathersan perlita

x

4 years 11 months 3 days ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 September 14, 2018 11:23 AM September 14, 2018 in News

WESLACO – The following Rio Grande Valley schools districts will be releasing students early Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.

Brownsville ISD

  • Middle school students will be released at 12 p.m.
  • High school students at 1 p.m.
  • Elementary students at 1:40 p.m.

Donna ISD

  • Elementary students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.
  • Secondary level students at 2:30 p.m.

Hidalgo ISD

  • Secondary level students will be released at 12 p.m.
  • Elementary students will be released at 1 p.m.

Lasara ISD

  • All students will be released at 1:30 p.m.

Mission CISD

The district is giving parents the option to pick up their children.

  • Parents can pick up elementary students at 1 p.m.
  • Secondary level students at 1:30 p.m.
  • Bus transportation routes will run at regular times, provided that roads are not closed

Raymondville ISD

  •  Students to be released and regular bus routes will begin at 1:30 p.m.

San Benito CISD

  • Secondary level schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m.
  • Middle schools at 1:45 p.m.
  • Elementary schools at 2:30 p.m.

San Perlita ISD

  • All students will be released at 1:30 p.m.

Sharyland ISD

  • Normal release hours
  • Student pickup allowed at 2 p.m. 
  • High School students with own transportation allowed to go home at 2 p.m. 

Weslaco ISD

  • Middle schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m.
  • Elementary schools at 1:30 p.m.
  • High schools at 2 p.m.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS will be updating this list as we receive confirmation from districts.

