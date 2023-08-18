Valley School Districts Announce Early Dismissal for Students Due to Weathersan perlita
WESLACO – The following Rio Grande Valley schools districts will be releasing students early Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.
- Middle school students will be released at 12 p.m.
- High school students at 1 p.m.
- Elementary students at 1:40 p.m.
- Elementary students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.
- Secondary level students at 2:30 p.m.
- Secondary level students will be released at 12 p.m.
- Elementary students will be released at 1 p.m.
- All students will be released at 1:30 p.m.
The district is giving parents the option to pick up their children.
- Parents can pick up elementary students at 1 p.m.
- Secondary level students at 1:30 p.m.
- Bus transportation routes will run at regular times, provided that roads are not closed
- Students to be released and regular bus routes will begin at 1:30 p.m.
- Secondary level schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m.
- Middle schools at 1:45 p.m.
- Elementary schools at 2:30 p.m.
- All students will be released at 1:30 p.m.
- Normal release hours
- Student pickup allowed at 2 p.m.
- High School students with own transportation allowed to go home at 2 p.m.
- Middle schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m.
- Elementary schools at 1:30 p.m.
- High schools at 2 p.m.
