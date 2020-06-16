x

Valley school districts postpone summer athlete workouts due to students testing positive for COVID-19

Tuesday, June 16 2020
By: John Paul Barajas

At least six school districts have announced the postponement of summer workout programs due to three student athletes in the Rio Grande Valley testing positive for the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the following school districts have canceled or postponed its summer athletic programs:

Weslaco Independent School District
Brownsville ISD
McAllen ISD
Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District
Sharyland ISD
Edcouch-Elsa ISD

San Benito CISD has reported a student athlete testing positive, but will continue workouts.

Watch the video above for the full report.

