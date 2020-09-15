Valley school districts start plans to transition students back to campus

MISSION - Starting Monday, Sharyland ISD is one of the first schools in the Rio Grande Valley to host in-person classes.

It’s part of their phase-in plan to transition staff and students back to campus over the next four weeks.

The school district made the announcement on Friday.

Officials say the Texas Education Agency requires the district to offer some on campus instruction each day.

According to the superintendent, only alternative education center staff and students are making the transition over the next four weeks.

The deadline for parents to choose between remote or campus learning for all students is Friday, October 2.

Once parents' decisions are submitted, in-person classes will resume for students from all grade levels on Tuesday, October 13.

McAllen ISD and Weslaco ISD also released details on their on-campus transition plans.

Many school districts are surveying parents to see exactly how they can safely accommodate students and families.