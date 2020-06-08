Valley school districts wait on word from TEA for further guidance for 2020 – 2021 academic year
Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District has announced its start date for the upcoming 2020 – 2021 school year. Teachers will report to work beginning August 4 with students starting around a week later on August 10.
The academic calendar was approved last week, according to Edinburg CISD public information officer Romeo Cantu. As to whether or not the students will be back inside the schools or continue virtual learning, he says the district is still waiting for guidance from the Texas Education Agency.
Other school districts in the Rio Grande Valley are also waiting for word from the agency. In the meantime, school districts in McAllen and Brownsville have sent out surveys to parents asking for feedback.
Watch the video above for the full report.
