Valley Shelters Opening Due to Flooding, Sandbag Distribution

WESLACO – The Rio Grande Valley is expecting rainy weather to roll through this week.

Showers caused widespread flooding early Wednesday morning and continued Thursday.

Here is a list of shelters if you or someone you know needs a place to escape the rain.

Please call a shelter ahead of time to find out if they will allow pets. If a shelter doesn’t allow pets, please make sure to find a safe place for them.

Any other shelters that open will be added to the list.

Alton

Alton Recreation Center

Dawn and Highway 107

956-432-0790

Donna

Donna Fire Station

209 South 10th Street

Donna Recreation Center

307 Miller Avenue

Edinburg

South Middle School

601 West Freddy Gonzalez

Monte Cristo Elementary

4010 North Doolittle Road

Harlingen

Loaves and Fishes

514 South E Street

956-423-1014

No food services

Los Fresnos

Los Fresnos United Dome

33790 FM 803

McAllen

Salvation Army

Pecan and 23rd Street

Be sure to have identification

956-682-1468

Mercedes

Chacon Middle School

801 South Mile 1 East

Bring your own bedding

Safe Room & Community Recreation Dome

1202 N. Vermont

Open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Need to bring own bedding, food and water. No pets are allowed.

Mission

Mission Parks and Rec Center

721 North Bryan Road

Veterans Memorial High School

700 E 2 Mile Line

Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday

Pharr

Jaime Escalante Middle School

6123 South Cage Blvd

Raymondville

Loaves and Fishes

589 West Rodriguez

956-423-1014

No food services

Weslaco

First Baptist Church

600 S. Kansas

Sam Houston Elementary

608 North Cantu Street

SANDBAG DISTRIBUTION

HIDALGO COUNTY

Precinct 1

Sunset Park

Mile 1 1/2 W in Mercedes

Until 9 p.m., limit eight per family

Hidalgo County Sheriff's substation

3003 East Mile 11 North in Weslaco

Until 9 p.m., limit eight per family

Weslaco City Hall

255 South Kansas Ave in Weslaco

10 a.m. - further notice

Precinct 2

Call 956-787-1891

Precinct 3

Call 956-585-4509

Precinct 4

1124 N M Road, Edinburg

Limit four per family

No proof of residency required

La Joya

La Joya City Hall's parking lot

Four per resident and six per commercial businesses

Must bring ID

McAllen

McAllen Recycling Center

4101 North Bentsen Road

Bring proof of residency

Mission

Jaycee Park

Los Ebanos Road and Barnes Street

Lions Park

1500 Kika De La Garza Loop

Ray Landry Fireman's Park

906 Canal Avenue

Palmview

South Showers Road Park (South of Expressway 83)

Bring proof of residency

Four bags per household

Pharr

Pharr Public Works

1015 East Ferguson Ave in Pharr

956-402-4350

To report flooding and health issues or have questions about shelters, call the Hidalgo County hotline at 956-292-7750.