Valley Shelters Opening Due to Flooding, Sandbag Distribution

3 years 2 months 1 week ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 June 20, 2018 9:13 AM June 20, 2018 in News

WESLACO – The Rio Grande Valley is expecting rainy weather to roll through this week.

Showers caused widespread flooding early Wednesday morning and continued Thursday.

Here is a list of shelters if you or someone you know needs a place to escape the rain.

Please call a shelter ahead of time to find out if they will allow pets. If a shelter doesn’t allow pets, please make sure to find a safe place for them.

Any other shelters that open will be added to the list.

Alton

Alton Recreation Center

Dawn and Highway 107
956-432-0790

Donna

Donna Fire Station
209 South 10th Street

Donna Recreation Center
307 Miller Avenue

Edinburg

South Middle School
601 West Freddy Gonzalez

Monte Cristo Elementary
4010 North Doolittle Road

Harlingen

Loaves and Fishes
514 South E Street
956-423-1014
No food services

Los Fresnos

Los Fresnos United Dome
33790 FM 803

McAllen

Salvation Army
Pecan and 23rd Street
Be sure to have identification
956-682-1468

Mercedes

Chacon Middle School
801 South Mile 1 East
Bring your own bedding

Safe Room & Community Recreation Dome
1202 N. Vermont
Open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Need to bring own bedding, food and water. No pets are allowed.

Mission

Mission Parks and Rec Center
721 North Bryan Road

Veterans Memorial High School
700 E 2 Mile Line
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday

Pharr

Jaime Escalante Middle School
6123 South Cage Blvd

Raymondville

Loaves and Fishes
589 West Rodriguez
956-423-1014
No food services

Weslaco

First Baptist Church
600 S. Kansas

Sam Houston Elementary
608 North Cantu Street

SANDBAG DISTRIBUTION

HIDALGO COUNTY

Precinct 1

Sunset Park
Mile 1 1/2 W in Mercedes
Until 9 p.m., limit eight per family

Hidalgo County Sheriff's substation
3003 East Mile 11 North in Weslaco
Until 9 p.m., limit eight per family

Weslaco City Hall
255 South Kansas Ave in Weslaco
10 a.m. - further notice

Precinct 2
Call 956-787-1891

Precinct 3
Call 956-585-4509

Precinct 4
1124 N M Road, Edinburg

Limit four per family 

No proof of residency required

La Joya

La Joya City Hall's parking lot
Four per resident and six per commercial businesses
Must bring ID

McAllen

McAllen Recycling Center
4101 North Bentsen Road
Bring proof of residency

Mission 

Jaycee Park
Los Ebanos Road and Barnes Street

Lions Park
1500 Kika De La Garza Loop

Ray Landry Fireman's Park
906 Canal Avenue 

Palmview

South Showers Road Park (South of Expressway 83)
Bring proof of residency
Four bags per household

Pharr

Pharr Public Works
1015 East Ferguson Ave in Pharr
956-402-4350

To report flooding and health issues or have questions about shelters, call the Hidalgo County hotline at 956-292-7750. 

