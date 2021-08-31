Valley Shelters Opening Due to Flooding, Sandbag Distribution
WESLACO – The Rio Grande Valley is expecting rainy weather to roll through this week.
Showers caused widespread flooding early Wednesday morning and continued Thursday.
Here is a list of shelters if you or someone you know needs a place to escape the rain.
Please call a shelter ahead of time to find out if they will allow pets. If a shelter doesn’t allow pets, please make sure to find a safe place for them.
Any other shelters that open will be added to the list.
Alton
Alton Recreation Center
Dawn and Highway 107
956-432-0790
Donna
Donna Fire Station
209 South 10th Street
Donna Recreation Center
307 Miller Avenue
Edinburg
South Middle School
601 West Freddy Gonzalez
Monte Cristo Elementary
4010 North Doolittle Road
Harlingen
Loaves and Fishes
514 South E Street
956-423-1014
No food services
Los Fresnos
Los Fresnos United Dome
33790 FM 803
McAllen
Salvation Army
Pecan and 23rd Street
Be sure to have identification
956-682-1468
Mercedes
Chacon Middle School
801 South Mile 1 East
Bring your own bedding
Safe Room & Community Recreation Dome
1202 N. Vermont
Open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Need to bring own bedding, food and water. No pets are allowed.
Mission
Mission Parks and Rec Center
721 North Bryan Road
Veterans Memorial High School
700 E 2 Mile Line
Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday
Pharr
Jaime Escalante Middle School
6123 South Cage Blvd
Raymondville
Loaves and Fishes
589 West Rodriguez
956-423-1014
No food services
Weslaco
First Baptist Church
600 S. Kansas
Sam Houston Elementary
608 North Cantu Street
SANDBAG DISTRIBUTION
HIDALGO COUNTY
Precinct 1
Sunset Park
Mile 1 1/2 W in Mercedes
Until 9 p.m., limit eight per family
Hidalgo County Sheriff's substation
3003 East Mile 11 North in Weslaco
Until 9 p.m., limit eight per family
Weslaco City Hall
255 South Kansas Ave in Weslaco
10 a.m. - further notice
Precinct 2
Call 956-787-1891
Precinct 3
Call 956-585-4509
Precinct 4
1124 N M Road, Edinburg
Limit four per family
No proof of residency required
La Joya
La Joya City Hall's parking lot
Four per resident and six per commercial businesses
Must bring ID
McAllen
McAllen Recycling Center
4101 North Bentsen Road
Bring proof of residency
Mission
Jaycee Park
Los Ebanos Road and Barnes Street
Lions Park
1500 Kika De La Garza Loop
Ray Landry Fireman's Park
906 Canal Avenue
Palmview
South Showers Road Park (South of Expressway 83)
Bring proof of residency
Four bags per household
Pharr
Pharr Public Works
1015 East Ferguson Ave in Pharr
956-402-4350
To report flooding and health issues or have questions about shelters, call the Hidalgo County hotline at 956-292-7750.
