Valley small businesses struggling to keep up with inflation

Inflation is forcing small businesses to make changes, including food trucks.

Vintage Hot and Cold Brew owner, Eli Gonzalez, has faced several obstacles since he first opened his coffee shop in 2020.

"We are trying our best in every aspect that we can and to make the customer happy as well," Gonzalez said.

First, it was the pandemic and now inflation.

"I've only had to raise the prices on my menu once back in August when inflation started getting really high, and I didn't want to raise them again even though inflation has been going up and down," Gonzalez said.

He says the rising prices of products like a gallon of milk that went from three dollars to five is impacting his business.

In order to not pass the extra cost onto his customers, he had to cut back on his inventory

Employees were also affected.

"I was having to manage my overhead and minimizing hours and speaking to my employees about not receiving as many hours as they were used to," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is not the only who's been impacted by inflation.

Another food truck in the same park has also had to make some changes.

Frank Gortarez is the owner of Tio Chino's Teriyaki Bowls and More. He says they've had to raise prices by a dollar or two to keep up with the cost of ingredients.

"It hurts us but, at the same time, we're still making it happen with what we have to change up in our menu to make it happen," Gortarez said.

Gortarez says he's trying to find ways around the impact by adding new menu items in hopes of attracting new customers.

"The only thing I would suggest to the other small business owners is keep pushing, keep trying, and you know there is light at the end of the tunnel," Gortarez said.