Valley summer camps to reopen with COVID-19 safety protocols

With summer around the corner, registration for summer camps has started.

But more than one year into the pandemic, what safety protocols will be followed when several children are expected to be together one place?

McAllen’s Boys and Girls Club Director Dalinda González Alcantar says nearly all of its staff has been vaccinated.

"The theme is aligning ourselves to the CDC guidelines,” Alcantar said.

Pandemic protocols for the Boys and Girls Club McAllen include:

• 15 kids per staff member

• Use of face coverings

• Daily health checks

Meanwhile, the director of Camp Rio in Brownsville, Nancy Mance, says her camp has both overnight campers and day campers, but those groups will not intermingle.

"Every overnight camper that comes in will take one of these rapid tests to make sure they are negative when they come in,” Mance said.

Medical experts recommend activities to be done outdoors.