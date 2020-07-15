Valley teenagers host Tejano Youth Leadership summit

Two teens believe that growing up in the Rio Grande Valley often means often getting overlooked. they want their communities to have a louder voice.

Eduardo Rivas is 17 and getting ready to start college. Ibrahim Mirza Garza is 18 and about to graduate with his associates degree.

They plan to do that by hosting a Tejano Youth Leadership summit empowering their peers here in the Valley by helping them pursue careers in industry, government and public services.

The event will provide workshops and include assistance on resumes as well as having guest speakers from local governments, the Chamber of Commerce, business owners and potentially governor Abbott.

For more information about the summit, visit their Facebook page.

