Valley veteran deals with damaged home after hurricane Hanna

A purple heart recipient and Vietnam veteran in Edinburg thinks that what he faces now is worse than when he served overseas. But one agency might be able to help turn things around for him.

Ruben Sanchez has been living here for more than 40 years -- even as a Vietnam veteran with a purple heart, he says he's never been through anything like this.

Some bedrooms are still leaking, the roof collapsed. Outside a tree lays on his car and his yard.

Sanchez has started cleaning by himself, but there is help out there if you're in a similar situation there is an agency called Crisis Cleanup that can help for free

Hidalgo County officials collaborate with this agency to assist in disasters.

Aaron Titus who leads Crisis Cleanup, says says anyone in the Valley can call for the free help at 956-465-4127.

