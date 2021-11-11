Valley veteran discusses transition from military to civilian life

Veterans often face medical issues when they leave the military — and it takes a lot of strength to overcome that. One Valley veteran has done just that.

Retired Marine Corps Lance Corporal Jose Villarreal was raised in the Rio Grande Valley.

“The Valley has very limited options, especially for people in poverty areas like I grew up,” Villarreal said.

Villarreal enlisted in the Marine Corps right out of high school at 18 years old.

“I just felt the urgency to serve and to do something else with my life,” Villarreal said. “So, I knew that by serving, I wasn't only serving my country, but I was setting up my future for something better.”

By 19, he was deployed to Iraq with an engineering unit. Soon after, he was sent to Afghanistan on his second deployment. But things took a turn.

“Our convoy was hit during one of these deployments to the Middle East and just the intense amount of exposure of the things that happened out there, not only physically, but mentally––it took a toll,” Villarreal said.

When he returned, Villarreal says nothing was quite the same.

“I thought I was fine. In a couple years transitioning later, I start realizing that I have difficulty with sleep, I have difficulty with respiratory issues,” Villarreal said.

Villarreal had developed COPD from the toxic fumes in the blast and was struggling to manage life on his own. That’s when he turned to the Semper Fi & America’s Fund for help.

“They helped me navigate the complexities of my medical issues,” Villarreal said. “They provided emotional support, guidance, and it was easier to transition from military to civilian life.”

And today, he has this message for veterans:

“I would tell them not to wait. As soon as they get out they might be experiencing some ailments or issues and they might not know who to connect with or where to go. I would just urge them to get the help that they need right away.”

To donate or request help from the Semper Fi & America’s Fund, click here.