Valley View ISD to Implement Mobile App in Safety Measures

HIDALGO – Valley View Independent School District is launching mobile application where students and staff can report any activity out of the ordinary.

The application is free to download and requires the following passcodes:

Valley View High School: VVHS

Valley View Early College High School: VVEC

Valley View Jr. High: VVJH

Valley View 5th Grade: VV5th

Valley View Elementary: VVE

Valley View North: VVN

Wilbur E Lucas Elementary: VVWEL

Valley View South Elementary: VVSE

Watch the video for more information.