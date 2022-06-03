Valley View ISD to Implement Mobile App in Safety Measures
HIDALGO – Valley View Independent School District is launching mobile application where students and staff can report any activity out of the ordinary.
The application is free to download and requires the following passcodes:
Valley View High School: VVHS
Valley View Early College High School: VVEC
Valley View Jr. High: VVJH
Valley View 5th Grade: VV5th
Valley View Elementary: VVE
Valley View North: VVN
Wilbur E Lucas Elementary: VVWEL
Valley View South Elementary: VVSE
Watch the video for more information.