Valley Woman Says Employer Owes Paycheck
MCALLEN – A local woman says the company she works for hasn’t paid her in weeks.
Susana Campos says she just wants the money that Spirit Alliance Home Health Agency owes her.
She claims it started with rumors of bankruptcy and docked paychecks.
"I don't know if they're actually ever going to pay me... I am just going to say goodbye to this paycheck," said Campos.
KRGV’s John Paul Barajas reached out to the company, but has yet to receive a response.
