Valley Woman Says Treatments from Former Doctor Put Her at Risk for Cancer

MCALLEN – More former patients of Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada are coming forward.

A McAllen woman says she is at risk of contracting a deadly disease.

She claims it is due to the treatments she received from her former doctor.

She spoke with CHANNEL 5’s Trason Bragg about how it all led up to this.

Watch the video above for the full story.