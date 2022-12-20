Valley woman sentenced to three years in federal prison for false tax returns
A Valley woman will be spending three years in federal prison.
Linda Lopez was sentenced to 36 months behind bars for preparing false and fraudulent tax returns.
Lopez pleaded guilty back in April.
She admitted that she included multiple instances of false and fraudulent information in tax returns.
She remains on bond, but will surrender herself to the US Marshal's at a later date.
