Valora tu Futuro: Instituto vocacional ofrece certificación en climatización o 'HVAC'

6 hours 47 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, July 07 2023 Jul 7, 2023 July 07, 2023 3:59 PM July 07, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Valora tu Futuro, Ricardo Hernández, representante de STVT visito nuestros estudios para hablarnos acerca de un nuevo programa que ofrecerán en el South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT) de Brownsville. 

STVT está lanzando un nuevo Programa de Calefacción, Ventilación, Aire Acondicionado y Refrigeración Básica (HVAC/BR).

Vea el video para el informe completo.

