Valora tu Futuro: Instituto vocacional ofrece certificación en climatización o 'HVAC'
En Valora tu Futuro, Ricardo Hernández, representante de STVT visito nuestros estudios para hablarnos acerca de un nuevo programa que ofrecerán en el South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT) de Brownsville.
STVT está lanzando un nuevo Programa de Calefacción, Ventilación, Aire Acondicionado y Refrigeración Básica (HVAC/BR).
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Street in Mission renamed in honor of slain dispatch officer
-
Republican National Committee opens community center in Edinburg
-
Water pressure restored in Roma, boil water notice remains in effect
-
San Antonio engineering firm to assess new Hidalgo County courthouse
-
Back-to-school run aims to provide new shoes to students
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships