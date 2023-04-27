x

Valora tu Futuro: Instructor informa sobre el simposio del científico emergente

By: Esmeralda Medellin

Francisco Ortiz, instructor de la carrera de psicología en STC visita nuestros estudios para platicarnos sobre esta carrera que ofrece la Universidad, así como promover "The Emerging Scientist Symposium" o el simposio del científico emergente, el cual promueve la ciencia, el pensamiento científico y las habilidades de investigación. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

