Valora tu Futuro: Ofrecen programa de asistencia dental

1 week 6 hours 47 minutes ago Thursday, April 06 2023 Apr 6, 2023 April 06, 2023 3:33 PM April 06, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Isabel Newton, la directora e Instructora del Programa Dental en South Texas Vocational Technical Institute, visita nuestros estudios para hablarnos del programa de asistente dental que ofrecen en STVT.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

