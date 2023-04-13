Valora tu Futuro: Ofrecen programa de asistencia dental
Isabel Newton, la directora e Instructora del Programa Dental en South Texas Vocational Technical Institute, visita nuestros estudios para hablarnos del programa de asistente dental que ofrecen en STVT.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
