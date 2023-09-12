Valora Tu Futuro: Programa de Inteligencia Artificial en South Texas College
Gabriel Viera con South Texas College nos cuenta acerca de un nuevo programa de inteligencia artificial en las escuelas.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
