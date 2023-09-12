x

Valora Tu Futuro: Programa de Inteligencia Artificial en South Texas College

1 hour 37 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, September 12 2023 Sep 12, 2023 September 12, 2023 3:39 PM September 12, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Gabriel Viera con South Texas College nos cuenta acerca de un nuevo programa de inteligencia artificial en las escuelas. 

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days