Value of police body cameras limited by lack of transparency
By JAKE BLEIBERG
Associated Press
The killing of George Floyd, ensuing protests and calls for sweeping changes to policing have brought into question how much accountability and transparency there was with the hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars spent to outfit officers with cameras. Advocates and officers alike say the technology’s broad adoption has been helpful. But they also agree the devices were never meant to solve all problems. And activists say a rolling camera won’t stop police abuse when officers believe they won’t be punished. Advocates and officers agree the technology’s broad adoption has been helpful, but its value is dictated by the policies and practices around its use: Cameras improve transparency when departments care about transparency.
