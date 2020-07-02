Vanilla Ice indefinitely postpones a Texas concert that drew fierce criticism due to the coronavirus pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vanilla Ice indefinitely postpones a Texas concert that drew fierce criticism due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
In response to viral video, Mission Police Department says officers used 'reasonable...
-
Grant available for McAllen businesses affected by pandemic
-
Harlingen city commission discusses how to save money in recycling center operations
-
Mexican, Texas leaders discuss USMCA trade agreement now in effect
-
Medical volunteers at Matamoros migrant camp dealing with first COVID-19 case