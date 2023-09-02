Vaqueros Struggle Against New Mexico State

EDINBURG - Two losses, one by a little and the other by a lot, marked the basketball schedules for UTRGV on Saturday. The women lost in overtime at home to New Mexico State. The squad is now 1-6 in the WAC. On the other hand, the men were blasted in Las Cruces, New Mexico by the Aggies. CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has the highlights.