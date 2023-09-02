x

Vaqueros Struggle Against New Mexico State

5 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, February 03 2018 Feb 3, 2018 February 03, 2018 11:01 PM February 03, 2018 in Sports

EDINBURG - Two losses, one by a little and the other by a lot, marked the basketball schedules for UTRGV on Saturday.  The women lost in overtime at home to New Mexico State.  The squad is now 1-6 in the WAC.  On the other hand, the men were blasted in Las Cruces, New Mexico by the Aggies.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has the highlights. 

