Vaqueros Struggle Against New Mexico State
EDINBURG - Two losses, one by a little and the other by a lot, marked the basketball schedules for UTRGV on Saturday. The women lost in overtime at home to New Mexico State. The squad is now 1-6 in the WAC. On the other hand, the men were blasted in Las Cruces, New Mexico by the Aggies. CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has the highlights.
More News
News Video
-
Port Isabel issues disaster declaration on shrimping industry
-
Attorney seeking answers after client dies in Alton police custody
-
Man arrested on illegal dumping charges was hired to throw trash away
-
Period products, diapers, baby bottles are now tax free in Texas
-
Willacy County sheriff hopes new state law will provide pay raises for...