Vaqueros Swept by Islanders

4 years 6 months 2 days ago Tuesday, March 14 2017 Mar 14, 2017 March 14, 2017 12:32 AM March 14, 2017 in Sports

EDINBURG - Old rival Texas A&M-Corpus Christi took some of the steam from the Vaqueros' baseball season with a pair of victories and a series sweep over the locals.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights of the nightcap of the Monday action.

