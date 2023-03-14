Various activities happening across the Valley for Spring Break

If you're looking for some fun and creative ways to spend Spring Break with your children, there are some different opportunities across the Valley.

Quinta Mazatlán in McAllen are offering a range of activities throughout the week, from family birding to soap making. The fun starts Tuesday and tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for kids.

Mission is having a Spring Break staycation that is completely free. Everything from face painting and board games to a petting zoo and s'mores.

This is on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. Each day is at a different park.

Spring Break Nature Week is happening at different libraries across the Valley. It's a two-hour event with nature, health and outdoor inspired activities.