Vehicle bursts into flames after crashing into home in Palmhurst

A house fire in Palmhurst was caused after a vehicle crashed into the home, according to Mission Fire Chief Adrian Garcia.

The crash occurred on 3-Mile Line Road and Trosper Road.

Garcia said a little before 1 p.m., a Chevy Sonic lost control and crashed into the home, catching fire upon impact. The 21-year-old driver managed to get out of the car; he was transported to a local hospital with leg injuries.

Palmhurst police say the driver reported the brakes failed on his vehicle, which caused him to lose control.

The fire spread to the house, causing minor exterior damage. At least three people were inside the home at the time of the crash, they all managed to get out safely, according to Garcia.