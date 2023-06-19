x

Vehicle catches fire in San Manuel, no injuries reported

6 hours 51 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, June 19 2023 Jun 19, 2023 June 19, 2023 1:19 PM June 19, 2023 in News - Local

Fire officials worked on putting out a car that was on fire in San Manuel on Sunday.

The car was burned down to the shell. A spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety said no one was inside the car when the fire happened and no injuries were reported.

Details on the owner of the vehicle and how the car caught fire were not released. The car is expected to be picked up sometime on Monday.

