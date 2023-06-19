Vehicle catches fire in San Manuel, no injuries reported
Fire officials worked on putting out a car that was on fire in San Manuel on Sunday.
The car was burned down to the shell. A spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety said no one was inside the car when the fire happened and no injuries were reported.
Details on the owner of the vehicle and how the car caught fire were not released. The car is expected to be picked up sometime on Monday.
