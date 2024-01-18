Vehicle crash causes gas leak in Edinburg

The Edinburg Fire Department blocked off access to a road in reference to an accident with a gas line.

The accident happened off the 300 block of West Chapin. All traffic westbound from Closner Boulevard to Chapin Street was closed, but has since reopened.

City of Edinburg Spokesperson Roxanne Lerma said the gas company construction is on location. They have turned off the gas and will remain on location doing some minor repairs.

It is unclear what caused the accident, and no injuries were reported.