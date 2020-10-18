Vela Returns To the Regional Semis

EDINBURG – Vela is preparing for their third round playoff game against Westlake Friday night.

“This year I guess you could say it was an expectation for my coach, nothing less, third round was, we need to get there,” said senior defensive back Bryan Farias.

An expectation for a man that has been the head coach of this program for only two years.

“It’s pretty neat,” said coach John Campbell. “There are not a lot of teams left. We’re excited for our kids obviously number one and for our community to be able to represent Edinburg ISD in the third round of the playoffs.”

With only six teams remaining in the Valley, the boys in blue are looking to do something that no other Vela football team has been able to do.

“Make history,” said Farias. “If we advance to the fourth round, we have never done that before.”

“We haven’t been past the third round,” said senior linebacker Luis Gutierrez, Jr. “First time we went to the third round, we lost to Vandegrift. To be able to get a team like this, it would really mean a lot to us.”

A win isn’t going to come easy against a high-caliber team like Westlake.

“Very, very impressive defense,” said Campbell. “Offensively they graduated a few bodies, but they are very efficient. The quarterback makes a lot of plays. He can make plays also with his feet, by extending plays so we are going to have our work cut out for us.”

Vela heads to Buc Stadium Friday night for a 7:30 pm kickoff against Westlake.