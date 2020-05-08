Venezuela orders arrest of 3 in US for role in failed plot
By FABIOLA SANCHEZ
Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) - Venezuela’s chief prosecutor has ordered the arrest of a former Green Beret and two opposition leaders living in the United States for their purported role in a botched operation aimed at removing Nicolás Maduro from power. Tarek William Saab said Friday Venezuela will seek the capture of Jordan Goudreau, a military veteran who has claimed responsibility for the attack, as well as Juan José Rendón and Sergio Vergara, two U.S.-based aides to opposition leader Juan Guaidó. U.S. law enforcement is investigating Goudreau, though it remains unclear if he will charged.
