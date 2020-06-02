Veterans Affairs to remove Nazi headstones in Texas, Utah

SAN ANTONIO - Veterans Affairs has announced that the process to remove grave headstones of German prisoners of war that display swastikas and markings related to the Nazi regime at cemeteries in Texas and Utah will begin later this month. The agency said Monday that it will replace two headstones at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas, and one at Fort Douglas Post Cemetery in Salt Lake City, Utah. San Antonio Express-News reports that the agency plans to preserve the headstones in its National Cemetery Administration History Collection after they’re replaced.

