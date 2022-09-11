VFW in Brownsville holds memorial for 9/11 victims

The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Brownsville came together Sunday to honor the lives lost and remember the first responders on the September 11, 2001, attack in New York.

Mark Davis, a war veteran and a former New York Police Department officer who was there during the 9/11 attack on a rescue mission, was part of the ceremony.

Davis says he recalls listening for voices in the debris of anyone that might be hurt, working with a team to do as much as they could to help, wishing they could do more.