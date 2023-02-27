Victim in deadly Sullivan City worksite accident identified

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died in a worksite accident in Sullivan City.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to 43530 West Expressway 83 in response to a CAT Excavator that fell into a pond with the operator - identified as 42-year-old Evilorio Garcia - trapped inside.

Garcia was driving the excavator and was supposed to remove sediment from a pond when the excavator overturned, according to a news release.

The Mission Fire Department and other agencies responded to the accident. The fire department cut open the top of the excavator's roof and extract Garcia's body.

An autopsy has been ordered, the release stated.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration has taken over the investigation.