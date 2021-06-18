Victim in fatal Edinburg auto-pedestrian crash identified

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety investigated an auto-pedestrian crash that resulted in the death of one woman early Monday morning in Edinburg.

According to a news release from DPS the crash happened at about 12:57 a.m. on Alamo Road, south of Davis Road in Edinburg.

DPS said a preliminary investigation determined that a woman driving a blue Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Alamo Road when 54-year-old Francis Camarillo of Alamo entered the path and was struck by the vehicle.

Camarillo sustained major injuries and died at the scene, DPS said.

The driver of the Ford didn't sustain any injuries.