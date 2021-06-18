Victim in fatal Edinburg auto-pedestrian crash identified
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety investigated an auto-pedestrian crash that resulted in the death of one woman early Monday morning in Edinburg.
According to a news release from DPS the crash happened at about 12:57 a.m. on Alamo Road, south of Davis Road in Edinburg.
READ ALSO: Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Edinburg, DPS investigating
DPS said a preliminary investigation determined that a woman driving a blue Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Alamo Road when 54-year-old Francis Camarillo of Alamo entered the path and was struck by the vehicle.
Camarillo sustained major injuries and died at the scene, DPS said.
The driver of the Ford didn't sustain any injuries.
More News
News Video
-
Local non-profit plans Juneteenth scholarship event
-
Aerospace company setting up new shop in Brownsville
-
Elderly Weslaco brothers seek help finding new home
-
New sewage system to serve over 700 homes in Weslaco colonias
-
Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez holds press conference following tour of migrant facilities