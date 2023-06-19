Victim of weekend shooting in Brownsville not providing details to police

A man who was shot on Saturday in Brownsville is refusing to give police any information on who shot him.

The shooting occurred near Padre Island Boulevard at around 6 p.m. Saturday night. Police say the victim was shot in the arm and hip and is in stable condition.

"He's not providing any information on if it was a drive-by shooting or an altercation between the both of them. So as far as right now, we're just waiting to see maybe the victim can provide a little bit more information or if there are witnesses out there that can actually shed a light on this incident," public information officer Martin Sandoval said.

Witnesses of the shooting are asked to call Brownsville Crimestoppers at (956) 546-8477.