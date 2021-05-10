VIDEO: Brownsville police searching for person of interest in theft investigation
Brownsville police are searching for a person of interest in an ongoing theft investigation.
At about 4 a.m. Sunday, surveillance video captured a man taking a canopy from the front porch of a gated property located on the 100 block of E. Jefferson.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
All tips remain anonymous.
