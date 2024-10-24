Video catches man vandalizing political sign outside Rio Grande City business

Political signs in Rio Grande City have been vandalized yet again.

A Harris-Walz campaign sign was spray-painted yellow. The sign was outside a business and the vandal was caught on their surveillance camera.

The vandal is seen walking up to the front of the business and then pulls out the can of spray paint and tags the sign.

The video showed the street was otherwise empty except for a truck parked on the opposite side of the road.

The sign was outside the same business where an unwanted letter was taped to the front door. The taped note read, "go back to Mexico."

The owner said he believes it was in response to his pro-Democrat political signs.