VIDEO: Fire destroys vacant building in Donna

Firefighters responded to a "suspicious fire" Tuesday morning in Donna.

At about 7:07 a.m., a police officer reported smoke coming from a vacant building at 104 S. Main St., said Donna Public Safety Director Ruben "Ram" De Leon. Firefighters responded minutes later.

De Leon said arson may be a possibility.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating, De Leon said.

Firefighters from Weslaco and Alamo assisted Donna.