Video: Police shocked Texas college student before shooting

DENTON, Texas (AP) - Body camera footage shows police shocked a Texas college student holding a frying pan and a cleaver twice with a stun gun before an officer fatally shot him. Darius Tarver was advancing toward police carrying the pan when an officer shot him twice at an apartment building in Denton, a community 40 miles northwest of downtown Dallas. The January shooting followed 911 calls about a man acting erratically, banging on doors and breaking lights with a pan. Tarver's family and their attorney say he was in the midst of a mental health crisis after suffering a brain injury.

