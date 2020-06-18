Video shows 6 American oil executives jailed in Venezuela

By SCOTT SMITH

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) - Venezuelan officials have released the first video of six American oil executives jailed in a Caracas prison for over two years. Relatives of the men on Thursday appealed for their release. One inmate speaking in the video says they are being treated well. The Associated Press couldn't independently confirm their conditions. Relatives say they fear for the men’s health amid the coronavirus pandemic. Venezuelan authorities lured them to Caracas from the Houston-based CITGO headquarters in late 2017, when they were arrested. Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza says Venezuelan law guarantees the men's right to health measures against COVID-19.

